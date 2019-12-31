Today in Korean history
Jan. 1
1883 -- The port of Jemulpo, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, is renamed Incheon Port, and its functions are expanded to commercial trade with foreign partners.
1896 -- The Joseon Dynasty begins using the Gregorian calendar instead of the lunar calendar.
1905 -- All sections of the Gyeongbu railway linking Seoul and Busan are opened.
1981 -- The Korean Central Intelligence Agency is renamed the Agency for National Security Planning.
1983 -- An ethics law for government officials is ratified, requiring high-level officials and lawmakers to report their assets to the government each year.
1989 -- North Korean President Kim Il-sung proposes political negotiations between leading figures from the Koreas.
2004 -- South Korea's government expresses regret over Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visit to a controversial shrine honoring Japanese war dead, including World War II criminals.
2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says in a New Year's Day address that he is firmly committed to denuclearization and ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at any time but warns he will seek a new way if the U.S. misjudges his patience and sticks to sanctions.
