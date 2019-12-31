Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 December 31, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-10 Sunny 10
Incheon -4/-10 Sunny 10
Suwon -2/-10 Sunny 10
Cheongju -1/-8 Sunny 0
Daejeon 01/-9 Sunny 10
Chuncheon -2/-12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 03/-6 Sunny 0
Jeonju 01/-5 Sunny 10
Gwangju 01/-3 Cloudy 10
Jeju 04/03 Snow 20
Daegu 03/-6 Sunny 0
Busan 04/-3 Sunny 0
(END)
