Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 December 31, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-10 Sunny 10

Incheon -4/-10 Sunny 10

Suwon -2/-10 Sunny 10

Cheongju -1/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon 01/-9 Sunny 10

Chuncheon -2/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-6 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-5 Sunny 10

Gwangju 01/-3 Cloudy 10

Jeju 04/03 Snow 20

Daegu 03/-6 Sunny 0

Busan 04/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!