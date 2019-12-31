Bio industry output up 3.3 pct at 10.48 tln won in 2018
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bio industry output increased 3.3 percent in 2018 from the previous year on the back of robust growth of the outsourced sector, data showed Tuesday.
The value of output in the local bio industry was estimated at 10.48 trillion won (US$9.06 billion) in 2018, compared with 10.13 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Biotechnology Industry Organization.
The data was based on a survey conducted on a total of 993 bio companies.
Noticeably, the value of outsourced services that include contract manufacturing organization (CMO) business and contract research organization (CRO) business jumped 23.9 percent on-year to surpass 1 trillion won, it said.
It marks the first time to achieve the milestone since 2003 when the organization began conducting the survey.
Exports of bio products inched up 0.2 percent on-year to 5.18 trillion won in 2018, the report showed.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
