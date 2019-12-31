Samsung Electronics most favored by foreign investors in 2019: data
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- Global chip supplier Samsung Electronics Co. was the most favored stock by foreign investors this year, while Hyundai Motor Co. was the target of a foreign selling binge, data showed Tuesday.
Offshore investors, who were net sellers in 2018, net bought 1 trillion won (US$836.9 million) worth of local shares this year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX), the main bourse operator.
In the Jan. 2-Dec. 30 period, they net bought 3.87 trillion won worth of Samsung Electronics shares, the largest sum among local companies.
South Korea's second-largest chipmaker, SK hynix, came next, with net foreign buying of 1.31 trillion won.
Foreign investors scooped up local chipmakers on hopes for a rebound in global chip prices, along with spreading optimism for further progress in the Sino-American trade tussle, although their business performance was generally lackluster in the face of a sharp decline in chip prices.
Kakao Corp. was the third-most popular pick by foreign investors as they snatched up 863.3 billion won worth of Kakao stocks. The operator of Kakao Talk, South Korea's largest messaging app, was favored by foreigners on expectations of a rosy earnings outlook, particularly for its mobile ad services and other platform businesses.
In contrast, foreigners offloaded shares that are susceptible to a lengthy trade row between the United States and China.
They net sold some 1.46 trillion won worth of Hyundai Motor stocks, the largest sell-off amount among others.
Uncertainties from Beijing's trade dispute with Washington made investors cautious in betting on the country's leading automaker. The U.S. tariffs on automobile and auto part imports still remain as a potential major drag on performance in the upcoming year.
Domestic-focused stocks, such as a telecom operator, suffered massive foreign selling. Foreign investors sold off 911 billion won worth of top mobile carrier SK Telecom stocks, followed by tobacco maker KT&G Corp. at 749.2 billion won.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
-
2
Alternative military service for conscientious objectors to begin next year
-
3
N. Korea's No. 3 man absent from key party meeting
-
4
(LEAD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
5
Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over faulty parts