S. Korea vows more efforts to cut reliance on Japanese imports
SEJONG, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will continue to make efforts to reduce its reliance on imports of materials, components and equipment from Japan next year, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presided over this year's last meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day to promote local materials, parts and equipment sectors against Japan's export restrictions, the ministry said in a statement.
The Korean government "will strictly cope with Japan's export curbs until Japan lifts the curbs," the ministry said.
South Korea has planned to invest about 7.8 trillion won (US$6.46 billion) in research and development for the nation's materials, parts and equipment over the next seven years.
In July, Tokyo imposed tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
Japan also removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.
South Korea views the Japanese moves as retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
-
2
Alternative military service for conscientious objectors to begin next year
-
3
N. Korea's No. 3 man absent from key party meeting
-
4
(LEAD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
5
Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over faulty parts