BOK chief says bank to keep monetary easing policy in 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank chief said Tuesday that the bank will maintain an accommodative monetary policy next year in a move to prop up Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) has slashed the policy rate to a record low of 1.25 percent via two rounds of rate reduction of a quarter percentage point each in July and October.
"There is a need to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance as inflationary pressures on the demand side are expected to remain weak," BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in a New Year's speech at the central bank's headquarters in central Seoul.
South Korea's consumer prices slowed to a record low in 2019 amid a slowdown in Asia's fourth-largest economy dogged by a protracted slump in exports and weak domestic demand.
According to the data compiled by Statistics Korea, the country's inflation gained 0.4 percent this year, marking the slowest growth since 1966, when the agency began to compile related data.
Lee said South Korea needs to help revive its economic growth and secure innovative growth engines amid challenges such as protectionism, geopolitical risks as well as the low birthrate and aging population.
South Korea said it expects the nation's economy to grow 2.4 percent in 2020, rebounding from this year's estimated 2 percent expansion -- the slowest since 2009 when the economy expanded 0.7 percent from a year earlier.
Lee also called on the government to spare no efforts to ensure private companies boost their investments and create jobs.
He said the financial authorities need to take timely steps to stabilize financial markets in case of increased volatility.
South Korea -- a small, open economy -- depends heavily on exports and foreign capital investment, a situation that makes it vulnerable to external shocks.
