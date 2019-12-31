(LEAD) Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk indicted on family-related charges
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; ADDS details throughout)
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- Following months of a probe into suspicions of academic and financial wrongdoings by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, state prosecutors indicted him Tuesday on multiple charges, including bribery.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Cho, once a senior secretary to President Moon Jae-in for civil affairs, on 11 charges, including obstruction of business and fake document forgery, without detention.
Prosecutors said a 6 million-won (US$5,183) scholarship that Cho's daughter received from her medical school professor could be seen as a bribe considering Cho was a Cheong Wa Dae official who could influence the professor's appointment as a public hospital chief.
They added Cho, a law professor, and his wife surnamed Chung, who's also a university professor, inappropriately meddled in their children's admission by forging internship certificates or asking others to issue such "fake" documents.
Investigators also took issue with the couple's investment in a private equity fund, saying they used false-name accounts for stock investments and deliberately misreported their asset size, breaching an ethics law that binds public servants.
Cho and his wife were also charged with attempting to tamper with evidence, such as documents and a computer hard disk, as the probe progressed.
The indictment follows a probe that kicked off in August when suspicions that Cho's family inappropriately invested in a private equity fund and intervened in the admission process of their children first surfaced.
Despite strong opposition from critics, especially from the conservative bloc, Moon appointed Cho in September, but he eventually stepped down about a month later.
In a text message Cho's acquaintance unveiled Monday, the former minister expected the prosecution to indict him "as a new year's gift" but pledged to "fight based on facts and legal principle."
His attorney Kim Chil-jun sent a text message to reporters criticizing Tuesday's move as "a political indictment based on the prosecution's imagination and fiction."
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
S. Korea permanently shuts down 2nd nuke reactor
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
Alternative military service for conscientious objectors to begin next year
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
-
3
N. Korea's No. 3 man absent from key party meeting
-
4
(LEAD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
5
Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over faulty parts