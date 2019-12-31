Senior N. Korean official appears in state media after months of absence
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- A ranking North Korean official in charge of inter-Korean relations, who had been out of the public eye for months, appears to be retaining his position, a unification ministry official said Tuesday, after he was seen in state media images of a key party meeting.
Ri Son-kwon, chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, was seen taking notes in a broadcast of a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee that has been under way since Saturday.
It was Ri's first appearance in state media since his name last appeared in April when the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported his election as a member of the parliament's foreign affairs committee during a key assembly session.
"Looking at where he was seated, there is no ground to conclude that there was any change in his position," the ministry official told reporters.
Ri's disappearance from state media had raised a flurry of speculation over his whereabouts amid chilled inter-Korean relations, with little progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
As the counterpart of South Korea's unification minister, Ri represented the North in a series of high-level talks with the South last year.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
