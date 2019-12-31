N. Korea could deliver New Year's speech in different format: official
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could replace his annual New Year's Day address with a policy speech before a key party meeting under way in Pyongyang, a government source said Tuesday.
Since taking office in late 2011, Kim has delivered a speech on New Year's Day, unveiling directions on key domestic and foreign issues for the year. In January this year, Kim, in a western-style suit, made the speech in front of a microphone installed in his office in prerecorded video footage.
However, Kim's speech, widely expected to be made on Wednesday, could take a different form, such as speaking in front of party members and other staff, the source said.
The official cited the unexpectedly long plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee still under way since its opening on Saturday. Speculation is that Kim could deliver a speech at the end of the session.
On Monday, Kim presided over the third-day session of the meeting as he did during the previous two sessions held over the weekend, state media said, adding that the meeting is still going on.
No matter what form it may take, Kim's speech this week will be closely scrutinized for a major policy change in denuclearization talks with the United States. Some say that he could declare an end to the country's moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.
Kim has threatened to take a "new way" if Washington fails to come up with concessions before the end of this year, hinting that he could end diplomacy and revert to provocative acts.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
Alternative military service for conscientious objectors to begin next year
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
-
3
N. Korea's No. 3 man absent from key party meeting
-
4
(LEAD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
5
Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over faulty parts