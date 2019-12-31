Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for "diplomatic and military countermeasures" for preserving the country's sovereignty and security during an ongoing Workers' Party meeting, state media reported Tuesday, ahead of the impending expiry of Pyongyang's end-of-year deadline for U.S. concessions.
He made the calls at the third-day session of the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers Party on Monday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
------------------
(LEAD) Pompeo says U.S. hopes N. Korea chooses path of peace
WASHINGTON -- The United States hopes North Korea will choose a path of peace, not confrontation, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday, as the regime has threatened to take a "new way" over stalled denuclearization talks with Washington.
Pompeo made the remark in an interview with Fox News amid expectations North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may announce a new U.S. policy in his upcoming New Year's address.
------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's inflation at record low in 2019
SEJONG -- South Korea's consumer prices slowed to a record low in 2019 amid a slowdown in Asia's fourth-largest economy dogged by a protracted slump in exports and weak domestic demand, government data showed Tuesday.
According to the data compiled by Statistics Korea, the country's inflation gained 0.4 percent this year, marking the slowest since 1966, when the agency began to compile related data.
------------------
Moon asks for confirmation hearing report of justice minister nominee by Wed.
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in asked the National Assembly on Tuesday to send him a confirmation hearing report of the justice minister nominee by a day later, in a move seen as accelerating his prosecution reform drive.
Moon has asked the National Assembly to send the hearing report on his pick for justice minister, Choo Mi-ae, by Wednesday, according to his office.
------------------
Samsung Electronics most favored by foreign investors in 2019: data
SEOUL -- Global chip supplier Samsung Electronics Co. was the most favored stock by foreign investors this year, while Hyundai Motor Co. was the target of a foreign selling binge, data showed Tuesday.
Offshore investors, who were net sellers in 2018, net bought 1 trillion won (US$836.9 million) worth of local shares this year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX), the main bourse operator.
------------------
Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk indicted for family-related charges
SEOUL -- Cho Kuk, former justice minister and senior presidential secretary, was indicted Tuesday on a number of charges in relation to a scandal involving his family, including bribery.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted the former minister on 12 charges, including obstruction of business and forging fake documents, without detention.
