Finance minister vows to spur economic recovery momentum
SEJONG, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday that he will redouble efforts to spur economic recovery momentum next year as the government seeks to promote investment and private consumption.
In his New Year's message, Hong also called for structural reforms in both private and public sectors to increase productivity, with growth potential unlikely to pick up soon as the economically active population is expected to shrink.
"As I have pledged, the goal of an economic recovery should be achieved next year," Hong said.
At the same time, the nation must provide an "answer" to questions about looming labor shortages and a rise in single-person households, Hong said.
Analysts have said the rapidly aging population and digitalization are set to become a major drag on the real economy.
Hit by a lengthy U.S.-China trade war and a cyclical slump in the memory chip sector, Korea's economy is poised to report its weakest annual growth in a decade this year.
The nation's economy is expected to grow 2.4 percent next year, following this year's estimated 2 percent expansion, on the back of an anticipated recovery in the memory chip sector and a series of policy measures.
To lift the momentum of an economic recovery next year, the government pledged that 100 trillion won (US$86.5 billion) worth of investment will be made through large-scale corporate projects, public sector projects and private investment in public projects.
