Moon vows results from reform drive in new year

All Headlines 18:00 December 31, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in assured the people here Tuesday that his reform measures will bear fruit in the coming year.

In a brief social media message posted on New Year's Eve, he thanked them for efforts to promote social justice on the basis of "warm love of neighbors."

He said he would make 2020 a year to "repay" them, citing the "buds of change" that opened amid difficulties.

"(I) will make it flower and bear fruit with clear achievement," Moon said, adding he will move "more vigorously" towards a better country in which people live well together.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

