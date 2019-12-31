Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
(3rd LD) Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk indicted on family-related charges
SEOUL -- Following months of a probe into suspicions of academic and financial wrongdoings by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, state prosecutors indicted him Tuesday on multiple charges, including bribery.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Cho, once a senior secretary to President Moon Jae-in for civil affairs, on 11 charges, including obstruction of business and fake document forgery, without detention.
------------------
KEPCO tipped to raise electricity costs next year amid poor earnings
SEOUL -- The South Korean state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) is likely to raise electricity costs next year, as it grapples with poor earnings amid a new energy policy drive, industry sources said Tuesday.
On Monday, the country's sole electricity provider said it will scale down discounts offered to local households, along with other benefits, gradually.
------------------
Seoul to encourage private-level exchanges between separated families
SEOUL -- South Korea will encourage separated families to seek private exchanges with their relatives in North Korea, the unification ministry said Tuesday, as official reunions and exchanges are unlikely to resume anytime soon due to the deadlocked inter-Korean relations.
It is part of the government's three-year plan to facilitate exchanges between families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War at a time when Pyongyang remains unresponsive to Seoul's repeated offers for talks.
------------------
U.S. flies surveillance plane amid N.K. tensions: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States flew a surveillance aircraft over South Korea on Tuesday, an aviation tracker said, apparently continuing its mission to monitor North Korea amid concerns about possible provocations.
The U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted flying over the region at 31,000 feet, according to Aircraft Spots. The U.S. flew the same type of spy plane on Monday and an E-8C, or JSTARS, the previous day.
------------------
N. Korea could deliver New Year's speech in different format: official
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could replace his annual New Year's Day address with a policy speech before a key party meeting under way in Pyongyang, a government source said Tuesday.
Since taking office in late 2011, Kim has delivered a speech on New Year's Day, unveiling directions on key domestic and foreign issues for the year. In January this year, Kim, in a western-style suit, made the speech in front of a microphone installed in his office in prerecorded video footage.
