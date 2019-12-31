Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- A power failure at a Samsung Electronics factory disrupted production of semiconductors on Tuesday, industry sources said.
They said the power outage that lasted about a minute at the factory in Hwaseong, about 60 kilometers southwest of Seoul, brought production of DRAM and NAND flash chips to a stop.
The world's largest memory chipmaker said it will likely take two to three days to restart production, and said that damage from the temporary stoppage will not be too serious.
According to the company, the outage occurred when power transmission cable at a nearby substation exploded, which cut off power in the neighborhood around the factory.
Samsung suffered some 50 billion won (US$43.3 million) in damages last year when a power outage affected its chip factory in Pyeongtaek in southern Gyeonggi Province. The estimated amount of damage from Tuesday's incident is a likely to be in the few billion won range.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
74 percent of Seoul citizens think unification with N.K. necessary: poll
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
3
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
4
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
1
(2nd LD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
2
(LEAD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
3
Alternative military service for conscientious objectors to begin next year
-
4
Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over faulty parts
-
5
(LEAD) Pompeo says U.S. hopes N. Korea chooses path of peace