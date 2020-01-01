Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pompeo hopes N.K. refrains from 'new strategic weapon' test

All Headlines 08:57 January 01, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he hopes North Korea will not test a "new strategic weapon" as threatened by its leader Kim Jong-un.

Pompeo made the comment to Fox News shortly after Kim announced the world will soon see a "new strategic weapon" amid stalled denuclearization talks with Washington.

"It remains the case that we hope Chairman Kim will take a different course," the top U.S. diplomat said. "We're hopeful that Chairman Kim will make the right decision, (that) he'll choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war. ... I saw that reporting. I hope he doesn't go in that direction."

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Pompeo
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!