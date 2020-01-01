Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 January 01, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-6 Cloudy 30

Incheon 03/-4 Cloudy 30

Suwon 03/-7 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 04/-6 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 06/-5 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 02/-9 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-4 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/03 Sunny 20

Daegu 06/-5 Sunny 20

Busan 08/-3 Sunny 0

(END)

