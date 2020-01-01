Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 January 01, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-6 Cloudy 30
Incheon 03/-4 Cloudy 30
Suwon 03/-7 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 04/-6 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 06/-5 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 02/-9 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 06/-4 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/03 Sunny 20
Daegu 06/-5 Sunny 20
Busan 08/-3 Sunny 0
