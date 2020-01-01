Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:41 January 01, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Boundary between work and life fades (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 20-somethings rise (Kookmin Daily)
-- Failure in gov't idea contest for administrative reform (Donga llbo)
-- Hope again, and let's change our future (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Rapidly aging S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Guardians of truth (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Vietnam's football coach Park Hang-seo calls for new challenges (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- A meal for a worker (Hankyoreh)
-- Dystopia has come (Hankook Ilbo)
-- It's the economy! (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Business-friendly environment is key for new decade (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Inflation was only 0.4 pct for 2019 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Striving for clarity in 2020 (Korea Herald)
-- Tensions between N.K., U.S. continue through new year (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!