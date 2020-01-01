(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 1)

Will the ruling party do any better this year? Our economy is in a serious state. It could hardly achieve 2 percent growth, bringing it as low as in the aftermath of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis and the 2007-08 global financial meltdown. There was an abysmal slump in investment and consumption — and skyrocketing real estate prices despite a plethora of government measures to tame them. In addition, the country still faces the North Korean nuclear threat. Despite the liberal Moon Jae-in administration's unrivaled generosity toward the recalcitrant state, Pyongyang threatened to take a "new path" after the collapse of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's Hanoi, Vietnam, summit with U.S. President Donald Trump last February.