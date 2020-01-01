(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
All Headlines 11:33 January 01, 2020
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
3
74 percent of Seoul citizens think unification with N.K. necessary: poll
-
4
Border island to build second N. Korea observatory
-
5
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
Most Saved
-
1
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
5
Red Velvet member injured during rehearsal for TV show
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
(2nd LD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
3
N.K. leader warns world will see new strategic weapon but leaves room for talks with U.S.
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader says world will see 'new strategic weapon' in near future