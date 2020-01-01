Trump says N.K. leader is 'man of his word' on denuclearization
All Headlines 11:50 January 01, 2020
WASHINGTON, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he believes Kim Jong-un will uphold his commitment to denuclearize after the North Korean leader threatened to unleash a "new strategic weapon."
"I think he's a man of his word," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to a pool report.
"We did sign a contract, talking about denuclearization. That was the number one sentence, denuclearization, that was done in Singapore," AFP quoted the president as saying, referring to his first summit with Kim in Singapore in June 2018.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
