Samsung QLED 8K TV earns U.S. certification
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its quantum dot liquefied emitting diode (QLED) 8K TVs have obtained a certification for its high-definition quality in the United States.
Samsung Electronics has received the 8K certification for most of its QLED 8K TVs built for the year of 2020 from the U.S.-based 8K Association, the company said in a statement.
The 8K Association is a cross-industry group focused on facilitating the growth of the 8K ecosystem.
QLED 8K TV delivers 16 times the resolution of full HD TV, weaving 33 million pixels into a canvas of utmost clarity on a super big screen, transforming flat images into a profoundly deeper experience.
The South Korean electronics giant has also achieved the 8K UHD certification from the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for the definition quality of QLED 8K TVs.
