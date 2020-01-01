S. Korea urges Pyongyang not to conduct threatened test of 'new strategic weapon'
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea urged North Korea not to carry out its threatened test of a "new strategic weapon" Wednesday, saying such an act would not help denuclearization negotiations and efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Seoul issued the appeal hours after North Korean media reported that leader Kim Jong-un sees no reason to continue his self-declared moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and warned that the world will soon see a "new strategic weapon."
"The government makes it clear that if the North carries that out, it would not help denuclearization negotiations and efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula," the unification ministry said.
The ministry said that the government pays attention to North Korea not declaring an end to talks with the United States and expressed hope for "substantial progress" by holding talks as soon as possible.
Denuclearization talks have been stalled since the second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump ended without an agreement due to wide differences over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization measures and Washington's sanctions relief.
The two sides met again in October in Stockholm but failed to narrow their differences.
The ministry said that the government will continue to make efforts to improve inter-Korean relations as well, adding that it will faithfully implement military agreements the two Koreas reached in 2018 to ease cross-border tensions.
Inter-Korean relations remain stalled as North Korea has been unresponsive to South Korea's offers for cooperation and exchanges amid lack of progress in denuclearization talks.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
3
Border island to build second N. Korea observatory
-
4
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducts Dokdo defense exercise
-
1
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
5
Red Velvet member injured during rehearsal for TV show
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
N.K. leader warns world will see new strategic weapon but leaves room for talks with U.S.
-
3
(2nd LD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader says world will see 'new strategic weapon' in near future