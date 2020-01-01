Defense chief vows to protect peace by increasing military capabilities
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Wednesday that South Korea will maintain a watertight defense posture and increase military capabilities to bring lasting peace to the peninsula in the face of rising security uncertainties in the region.
Jeong made the remark in his new year message, noting that North Korea fired 25 short-range missiles last year and conducted artillery firing drills on the border island of Changrin in the Yellow Sea, violating the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September 2018.
He said neighboring countries have been strengthening their armed forces by increasing their numbers of aircraft carriers, stealth fighters and strategic surveillance. Last year, regional tensions increased due to combined exercises by China and Russia, and their warplanes' repeated entry into South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ).
"There are heightened possibilities of accidental clashes in the air and the sea," Jeong said. "We have to maintain stern military discipline and strict mental readiness, and maximize our combat capabilities through drills like actual fighting."
He said it is also necessary to establish a strong defense posture against security threats from all directions, including transnational, non-military security threats like terrorism, cyberattacks and natural disasters.
"We have to ease the military tension between the South and the North, and create momentum for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula through carrying out the September military agreement again," he noted. "I am confident that we can support our government's strategy of 'peace through strength' with greater strength."
The defense chief also called for military reform as a way to increase efficiency and transparency in the military administrative system in the new year, citing a record 50 trillion-won (US$41.29 billion) budget for 2020.
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
3
Border island to build second N. Korea observatory
-
4
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducts Dokdo defense exercise
-
1
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
5
Red Velvet member injured during rehearsal for TV show
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
N.K. leader warns world will see new strategic weapon but leaves room for talks with U.S.
-
3
(2nd LD) Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
(URGENT) N.K. leader says world will see 'new strategic weapon' in near future