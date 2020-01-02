Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un threatens demonstration of 'new strategic weapon' soon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rice from S. Korea growing in UAE desert (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un threatens to end moratorium on 'new strategic weapon' (Donga llbo)
-- Trump reaffirms 'very good relationship' with Kim Jong-un, citing 'number one' deal on denuclearization
(Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un warns of 'shocking actual action,' 'new strategic weapon' (Segye Times)
-- N. Korean leader warns of 'shocking actual action,' 'new strategic weapon' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea virtually ends moratorium on nuclear, missile testing, roller-coaster ride expected in Pyongyang-Washington ties: expert (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Poll shows a majority of S. Korea to vote for ruling party in general elections for 'ceaseless reform' (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un threatens to show 'new strategic weapon' soon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un says 'new strategic weapon' coming soon (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's exports dip 10.3 pct in 2019 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cease-fire is called in 8K TV war ahead of Las Vegas (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biz leaders call for more deregulation, investments in 2020 (Korea Herald)
-- Korean society battling internet repercussions (Korea Times)
