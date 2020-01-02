Today in Korean History
Jan. 3
1951 -- South Korea's government begins pre-censorship of publications.
2007 -- Ban Ki-moon, a South Korean diplomat, starts work as the eighth secretary-general of the United Nations. Elected by the U.N. General Assembly, he succeeded Kofi Annan and passed several major reforms on peacekeeping and U.N. employment practices.
2008 -- The Constitutional Court begins deliberating on a petition that challenges the constitutionality of a law drafted to launch an independent probe into fraud allegations against President-elect Lee Myung-bak. A group of Lee's relatives and their former business partners earlier filed the petition seeking a court injunction to suspend the investigation, which they say is legally flawed.
2009 -- South Korea's main opposition lawmakers scuffle violently with security guards, who attempt to end the lawmakers' sit-in protest at the parliamentary speaker's podium, in a move to help push through bills initiated by President Lee Myung-bak. Democratic Party (DP) legislators occupied the parliament's plenary session hall for more than a week to prevent the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) from initiating a free trade deal with the United States and other bills for a vote. More than 150 security guards stormed the building in four separate attempts to remove the DP lawmakers from the National Assembly's main chamber, leaving one lawmaker, some 20 aides and guards with minor injuries.
2012 -- In a bid to help stabilize prices, President Lee Myung-bak orders the introduction of a system in which public officials in charge of the price of major daily goods are named. The "real-name price management system" requires the government to name the public officials who oversee price hikes of specific goods chosen as indicators of inflation, thus staking their reputations on the result of their price-control efforts.
2013 -- A Seoul court decides not to extradite a Chinese man to Japan for punishment for an arson attack at a controversial World War II shrine in Tokyo, saying that the crime he had committed was politically motivated. Japan asked South Korea to hand over Liu Qiang, 38, who had served a 10-month prison term in Seoul for a separate attack at the Japanese Embassy in South Korea earlier last year, so that he could stand trial for the arson attack.
2015 -- The United States announces retaliatory sanctions on North Korea in response to the communist nation's alleged cyberattacks on Sony Pictures, warning the actions are just the "first aspect" of its response.
2017 -- South Korea's Constitutional Court holds its first open hearing to determine the fate of President Park Geun-hye following her impeachment over a corruption scandal involving her and her longtime friend.
2018 -- South and North Korea reopen communication channel at Panmunjom after nearly two years of severance.
