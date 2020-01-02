Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon appoints Choo Mi-ae as new justice minister

07:17 January 02, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Choo Mi-ae, a judge-turned-politician, as justice minister Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

