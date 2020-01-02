Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 January 02, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-1 Cloudy 20

Suwon 05/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 06/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 03/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 09/00 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 08/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 09/-1 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 08/00 Cloudy 20

Busan 10/01 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!