Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 January 02, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Incheon 05/-1 Cloudy 20
Suwon 05/-3 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 06/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 03/-5 Sunny 20
Gangneung 09/00 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 08/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 09/-1 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 08/00 Cloudy 20
Busan 10/01 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Border island to build second N. Korea observatory
Most Saved
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean leader apparently skipping New Year's Day address this year
-
3
(News Focus) N.K. passes ball into U.S. court, leaves room for both dialogue, provocation: experts
-
4
U.S. spy planes monitor N. Korea on New Year's Day
-
5
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'