Seoul shares open lower on 1st trading day of 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday, the first trading session of the new year, driven by losses in market heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.4 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,190.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Top cap Samsung Electronics slipped 0.54 percent, and its smaller rival LG Electronics dropped 0.97. But global chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 1.06 percent.
Auto shares also had a weak start as No. 2 automaker Kia Motors declined 1.69 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 0.59 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor stayed flat.
Leading mobile carrier SK Telecom was down 0.84 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion plunged 2.21 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,154.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.7 won from the previous session's close.
The South Korean stock and currency markets opened an hour later than usual due to the opening ceremony for the new year.
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Border island to build second N. Korea observatory
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
(News Focus) N.K. passes ball into U.S. court, leaves room for both dialogue, provocation: experts
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader apparently skipping New Year's Day address this year
-
4
U.S. spy planes monitor N. Korea on New Year's Day
-
5
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'