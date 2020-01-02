Prosecutors indict dozens of lawmakers over 'fast-track' scuffle
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors indicted dozens of ruling and opposition party officials Thursday for their scuffle at the National Assembly in April last year over placing a few reform bills on a "fast track."
They include Hwang Kyo-ahn, head of the main opposition Liberty Korea party, and Rep. Na Kyung-won, who served as floor leader of the party at the time.
Eight lawmakers with the ruling Democratic Party were indicted as well on charges of violating a law on the operation of the legislature.
The rival parties clashed violently over the bills on reforming the country's electoral and prosecutorial system.
