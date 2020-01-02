N. Korea's contribution to U.N. for this year set at US$185,076
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is required to contribute US$185,076 to the U.N. budget for this year, the 132nd-largest amount among the 193 member countries, a recent U.N. report showed.
The amount accounts for 0.006 percent of the total budget set at $3.08 billion, according to U.N. data released on its website.
The United States comes first with $678.61 million, and South Korea ranked 11th with $69.93 million.
North Korea had maintained a quota of 0.03 to 0.05 percent of the total budget until 1998, but the figure has dipped since 1999.
Member states are obliged to pay the expenses of the U.N. every year as apportioned by the General Assembly. The assembly determines the amount of each member's contribution every three years based on national income, foreign debt and other economic indicators.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
(News Focus) N.K. passes ball into U.S. court, leaves room for both dialogue, provocation: experts
-
3
Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship
-
4
U.S. spy planes monitor N. Korea on New Year's Day
-
5
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'