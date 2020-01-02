SsangYong's Dec. sales fall 8.8 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Thursday its sales fell 8.8 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak overseas demand.
SsangYong Motor sold 12,923 vehicles in December, down from 14,177 units a year ago, due to lower overseas demand for the G4 Rexton and Rexton Sports SUV, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 0.8 percent to 10,574 units last month from 10,656 a year ago. Exports plunged 33 percent to 2,349 units from 3,521 during the same period, it said.
For the whole of 2019, sales fell 6.5 percent to 132,799 autos from 141,995 in the year-ago period, according to the automaker.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
(News Focus) N.K. passes ball into U.S. court, leaves room for both dialogue, provocation: experts
-
3
Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship
-
4
U.S. spy planes monitor N. Korea on New Year's Day
-
5
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'