ORION Holdings 17,550 DN 250

KISWire 20,550 0

LotteFood 405,000 DN 8,000

NEXENTIRE 8,900 DN 230

CHONGKUNDANG 95,200 DN 1,800

KCC 233,500 0

AmoreG 83,200 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 118,000 DN 2,500

HankookShellOil 320,000 DN 3,000

BukwangPharm 14,050 DN 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 43,000 UP 250

TaekwangInd 1,065,000 UP 5,000

SsangyongCement 5,550 DN 120

KAL 27,850 DN 650

NamyangDairy 437,500 DN 2,000

BoryungPharm 16,400 DN 200

L&L 14,000 DN 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,200 DN 250

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,460 DN 170

LG Corp. 71,100 DN 2,700

LOTTE Fine Chem 44,100 DN 1,050

SsangyongMtr 2,080 UP 5

DaelimInd 87,800 DN 2,700

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 DN400

DB HiTek 27,900 UP 300

KiaMtr 42,500 DN 1,800

SBC 15,000 DN 250

Hyundai M&F INS 25,900 DN 1,050

TONGYANG 1,405 DN 30

Daesang 22,900 DN 300

SKNetworks 5,900 DN 40

Shinsegae 292,500 UP 3,500

Nongshim 237,000 DN 3,500

SGBC 36,650 DN 650

Hyosung 76,300 DN 2,800

LOTTE 37,700 DN 1,250

AK Holdings 34,850 UP 250

Binggrae 56,300 UP 300

GCH Corp 21,800 DN 450

LotteChilsung 136,500 DN 3,500

(MORE)