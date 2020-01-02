KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 17,550 DN 250
KISWire 20,550 0
LotteFood 405,000 DN 8,000
NEXENTIRE 8,900 DN 230
CHONGKUNDANG 95,200 DN 1,800
KCC 233,500 0
AmoreG 83,200 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 118,000 DN 2,500
HankookShellOil 320,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 14,050 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 43,000 UP 250
TaekwangInd 1,065,000 UP 5,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 DN 120
KAL 27,850 DN 650
NamyangDairy 437,500 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 16,400 DN 200
L&L 14,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,200 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,460 DN 170
LG Corp. 71,100 DN 2,700
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,100 DN 1,050
SsangyongMtr 2,080 UP 5
DaelimInd 87,800 DN 2,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 DN400
DB HiTek 27,900 UP 300
KiaMtr 42,500 DN 1,800
SBC 15,000 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 25,900 DN 1,050
TONGYANG 1,405 DN 30
Daesang 22,900 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,900 DN 40
Shinsegae 292,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 237,000 DN 3,500
SGBC 36,650 DN 650
Hyosung 76,300 DN 2,800
LOTTE 37,700 DN 1,250
AK Holdings 34,850 UP 250
Binggrae 56,300 UP 300
GCH Corp 21,800 DN 450
LotteChilsung 136,500 DN 3,500
