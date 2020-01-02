KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,650 DN 200
POSCO 236,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 86,200 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 192,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,800 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 DN 35
DB INSURANCE 50,100 DN 2,200
SLCORP 17,950 DN 200
Yuhan 231,500 DN 5,000
SamsungElec 55,200 DN 600
NHIS 12,500 DN 200
SK Discovery 26,400 UP 250
LS 46,900 DN 900
GC Corp 131,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 30,500 DN 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,250 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 232,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 116,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,450 DN 100
SKC 50,600 DN 400
GS Retail 38,900 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,300 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 42,600 DN 750
HITEJINRO 28,900 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 152,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 68,900 DN 1,400
Donga Socio Holdings 103,500 DN 4,000
SK hynix 94,700 UP 600
Youngpoong 646,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,200 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 238,500 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,450 UP 150
Kogas 37,350 DN 500
Hanwha 24,350 DN 650
CJ 93,800 DN 2,800
JWPHARMA 29,900 UP 300
LGInt 15,000 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 5,850 DN 100
Ottogi 549,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 22,850 UP 300
