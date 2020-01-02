KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,300 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 3,745 DN 45
HtlShilla 94,000 UP 3,200
Hanmi Science 38,150 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 126,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 66,700 UP 4,500
KSOE 125,500 DN 1,000
Hanwha Chem 18,500 DN 350
OCI 62,800 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 52,600 DN 2,000
KorZinc 424,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,220 DN 50
SYC 50,000 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 44,900 DN 1,150
IS DONGSEO 32,800 DN 150
S-Oil 91,900 DN 3,400
LG Innotek 139,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 48,950 DN 1,250
KumhoPetrochem 76,000 DN 1,500
Mobis 247,500 DN 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,700 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 10,900 DN 150
S-1 92,500 DN 1,200
Hanchem 103,500 DN 2,500
DWS 28,650 DN 750
UNID 46,550 DN 200
KEPCO 28,500 UP 700
SamsungSecu 37,850 DN 750
SKTelecom 234,000 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 43,600 UP 850
HyundaiElev 67,600 DN 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,350 UP 950
Hanon Systems 10,800 DN 350
SK 258,000 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 6,050 DN 50
GKL 19,450 0
Handsome 31,300 DN 250
WJ COWAY 90,000 DN 3,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,500 0
