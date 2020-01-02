KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,550 DN 250
KorElecTerm 42,200 DN 550
NamhaeChem 8,120 DN 40
DONGSUH 16,750 DN 650
BGF 5,500 DN 100
SamsungEng 19,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,460 DN 85
SAMSUNG CARD 37,450 DN 1,150
CheilWorldwide 23,300 DN 750
KT 26,700 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL220000 UP500
LG Uplus 13,850 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,100 DN 1,400
KT&G 92,500 DN 1,300
DHICO 5,730 UP 10
LG Display 16,350 UP 100
Kangwonland 29,250 DN 350
NAVER 182,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 152,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 541,000 0
DSME 27,350 DN 500
DSINFRA 5,500 DN 50
DWEC 4,660 DN 80
Donga ST 116,000 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,350 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 245,000 DN 7,500
DongwonF&B 223,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 38,550 DN 600
LGH&H 1,266,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 314,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO E&C 20,000 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,800 DN 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,600 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,450 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 71,000 DN 1,100
Celltrion 180,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 20,600 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,900 UP 2,800
