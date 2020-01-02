KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,900 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 30,600 DN 300
GS 50,000 DN 1,600
CJ CGV 34,400 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 13,550 UP 200
LIG Nex1 31,750 UP 150
FILA KOREA 52,300 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 138,500 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,950 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,290 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 207,500 UP 7,500
LF 17,800 DN 700
FOOSUNG 8,130 DN 40
JW HOLDINGS 6,310 DN 40
SK Innovation 146,500 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 23,300 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 46,550 DN 1,100
Hansae 17,350 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 54,900 UP 200
Youngone Corp 33,650 DN 600
KOLON IND 49,450 DN 300
HanmiPharm 293,500 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,470 DN 190
emart 125,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY324 50 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 48,500 UP 1,250
CUCKOO 103,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 83,800 UP 3,900
MANDO 34,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 428,500 DN 4,500
INNOCEAN 70,000 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 33,750 DN 600
Netmarble 90,300 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S330000 DN8000
ORION 105,500 0
BGF Retail 168,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 66,700 UP 2,700
HDC-OP 25,400 DN 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,900 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 DN 200
