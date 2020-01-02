KIH 70,900 DN 1,500

LOTTE Himart 30,600 DN 300

GS 50,000 DN 1,600

CJ CGV 34,400 DN 150

HYUNDAILIVART 13,550 UP 200

LIG Nex1 31,750 UP 150

FILA KOREA 52,300 DN 700

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 138,500 DN 4,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,950 DN 950

HANWHA LIFE 2,290 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 207,500 UP 7,500

LF 17,800 DN 700

FOOSUNG 8,130 DN 40

JW HOLDINGS 6,310 DN 40

SK Innovation 146,500 DN 3,500

POONGSAN 23,300 DN 500

KBFinancialGroup 46,550 DN 1,100

Hansae 17,350 UP 50

LG HAUSYS 54,900 UP 200

Youngone Corp 33,650 DN 600

KOLON IND 49,450 DN 300

HanmiPharm 293,500 DN 3,000

BNK Financial Group 7,470 DN 190

emart 125,500 DN 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY324 50 DN1100

KOLMAR KOREA 48,500 UP 1,250

CUCKOO 103,500 DN 1,500

COSMAX 83,800 UP 3,900

MANDO 34,900 DN 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 428,500 DN 4,500

INNOCEAN 70,000 DN 900

Doosan Bobcat 33,750 DN 600

Netmarble 90,300 DN 2,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S330000 DN8000

ORION 105,500 0

BGF Retail 168,500 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 66,700 UP 2,700

HDC-OP 25,400 DN 250

HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,900 UP 250

WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 DN 200

(END)