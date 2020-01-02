Hyundai's Dec. sales dip 3.9 pct on weak overseas demand
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its sales fell 3.9 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak overseas demand.
Hyundai Motor, the country's top automaker, sold 396,569 vehicles in December, down from 412,750 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 2.3 percent to 66,335 units last month from 64,835 a year ago helped by new models such as the Palisade sport utility vehicle. But overseas sales declined 5.1 percent to 330,234 from 347,915 over the cited period, the statement said.
"Lower demand from China and emerging markets amid a global economic slowdown affected the company's overall sales last month," a company spokesman said.
For all of 2019, its sales declined 3.6 percent to 4,422,644 autos from 4,589,199 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.
