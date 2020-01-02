Festivals Calendar - January 2020

Haeundae Beach, located on the southern coast, is one of the greatest tourist attractions in Busan and also the venue of the annual Polar Bear swimming contest. The tournament involves running about 10 meters on the white sand, jumping into the ocean and then swimming 80 meters. Before the start of the tournament, participants can enjoy a wide variety of games and recreational activities on the white sand. Participants can also rest at a hotel sauna and enjoy a meal after the tournament is over. Registration is required.