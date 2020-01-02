Festivals Calendar - January 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in January.
* Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival
When: Jan. 11-Feb. 2
Where: Hwacheon Stream, Hwacheon, Gangwon Province
Enjoy fishing for mountain trout under the thick ice on Hwacheon Stream, the source of the North Han River. Catch trout with your bare hands, compete in a creative sled competition, play football on the ice or try bobsledding.
For more information, call 1688-3005 or visit http://www.narafestival.com.
* Cheongpyeong Trout Festival
When: Jan. 4-Feb. 23
Where: Cheongpyeong, Gyeonggi Province
Cheongpyeong is a town about one hour east of Seoul in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province. It is a popular destination for Koreans as it is situated on the banks of a beautiful lake with dramatic mountains surrounding it, populated by resorts focusing on water sports. Visitors can enjoy trout fishing and various winter sports, like snowmobile riding.
For more information, call 031-585-9449 or visit http://www.cpfestival.net.
* Haeundae Polar Bear Swim Festival
When: Jan. 4-5
Where: Haeundae Beach, Busan
Haeundae Beach, located on the southern coast, is one of the greatest tourist attractions in Busan and also the venue of the annual Polar Bear swimming contest. The tournament involves running about 10 meters on the white sand, jumping into the ocean and then swimming 80 meters. Before the start of the tournament, participants can enjoy a wide variety of games and recreational activities on the white sand. Participants can also rest at a hotel sauna and enjoy a meal after the tournament is over. Registration is required.
For further information, call 070-5154-9944~5 or visit http://bear.busan.com.
* Mount Taebaek Snow Festival
When: Jan. 10-19
Where: Mount Taebaek Provincial Park, Taebaek City, Gangwon Province
Various events will be held in the highlands of Taebaek Mountain, 800 meters above sea level, during this 10-day festival. The program includes a snow sculpture competition for college students, snowball fights, snow rafting, concerts and a fireworks show. Snow sculptures produced under various themes will be on display.
For more information, contact the Taebaek City tourism and cultural division at 033-550-2085 or visit http://tour.taebaek.go.kr.
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducts Dokdo defense exercise
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
4
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
5
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
(News Focus) N.K. passes ball into U.S. court, leaves room for both dialogue, provocation: experts
-
3
Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship
-
4
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
5
U.S. spy planes monitor N. Korea on New Year's Day