S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 2, 2020
All Headlines 16:37 January 02, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.319 1.335 -1.6
3-year TB 1.327 1.360 -3.3
10-year TB 1.638 1.683 -4.5
2-year MSB 1.334 1.367 -3.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.907 1.937 -3.0
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 0.0
(END)
