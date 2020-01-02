S. Korea selects 5 areas for improved bus rapid transit system
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's transport ministry on Thursday selected the western port city of Incheon and four other areas for a pilot project for an improved bus rapid transit (BRT) system.
The so-called super-BRT project is designed to provide a subway-level transport service by securing exclusive roads and priority traffic signals.
The proposed system also contains features, such as off-board fare collection, heating and air conditioning, as well as free Wi-Fi service at buses and bus stops, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Under the pilot project, the average speed of a bus is 35 kilometers per hour, it said.
The project is an upgraded version of the current BRT services that are in operation in Seoul and 23 other areas. Most of the ordinary BRT services have only designated bus-only lanes.
The five selected areas are a 17.3-kilometer-long route connecting Gimpo Airport to Bucheon Stadium Station; a 9.3-kilometer-long route in the southeastern industrial city of Changwon; a 9.4-kilometer-long route in Incheon; a 5.2-kilometer-long route in Seongnam, just south of Seoul and a 22.9-kilometer-long route in Sejong, an administrative hub about 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
