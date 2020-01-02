Fishery exports jump to record high in 2019
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of fishery products climbed to a new high last year, the maritime ministry said Thursday, despite a large drop in the country's overall exports.
Outbound shipments of fishery products came to US$2.51 billion in 2019, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
It marks the first time the country's exports of fishery products breached the $2.5-billion mark.
"The country reached record highs in fishery exports for a second consecutive year despite a downturn in overall exports caused by the spread of global trade protectionism and an economic slump," the ministry said in a press release.
South Korea's overall exports plunged 10.3 percent from a year earlier in 2019, marking the largest on-year drop in exports in a decade.
By product, shipments of dried laver surged 10.3 percent on-year to some $580 million, spearheading the increase in exports.
Shipments of Spanish mackerel spiked 65.7 percent to over $55 million.
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducts Dokdo defense exercise
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
FM Kang calls for 'mold-breaking' diplomacy amid uncertainty in global politics
-
1
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
2
(News Focus) N.K. passes ball into U.S. court, leaves room for both dialogue, provocation: experts
-
3
Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship
-
4
BTS perform at Times Square on New Year's eve
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader apparently skipping New Year's Day address this year