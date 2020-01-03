U.S. defense secretary urges N.K. leader to exercise restraint
All Headlines 00:18 January 03, 2020
WASHINGTON, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday urged Kim Jong-un to exercise "restraint" after the North Korean leader threatened to reveal a "new strategic weapon."
Esper made the remark in an interview with Fox News, saying he remains confident in the readiness of U.S. forces to deter North Korea's "bad behavior."
