Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors indict opposition leader, dozens of other lawmakers over 'fast-track' scuffle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon vows to exercise full presidential rights for reform of powerful institutions (Kookmin Daily)

-- Dozens of lawmakers indicted over 'fast-track' scuffle ahead of general elections (Donga llbo)

-- Moon reaffirms drive for prosecution reform (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon vows to continue reform drive, cites justice minister as supervisor in charge (Segye Times)

-- Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong has offered to resign: sources (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon cites justice minister as 'final supervisor' of prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon: I will not discontinue prosecution reform (Hankyoreh)

-- 'No marriage, no kids': Who are the 'Z' generation? (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Disappearing of white-collars': middle-class collapse intensifies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ex-presidential secretary tapped as head of Industrial Bank of Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

