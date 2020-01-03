Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 January 03, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors indict opposition leader, dozens of other lawmakers over 'fast-track' scuffle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon vows to exercise full presidential rights for reform of powerful institutions (Kookmin Daily)
-- Dozens of lawmakers indicted over 'fast-track' scuffle ahead of general elections (Donga llbo)
-- Moon reaffirms drive for prosecution reform (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon vows to continue reform drive, cites justice minister as supervisor in charge (Segye Times)
-- Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong has offered to resign: sources (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon cites justice minister as 'final supervisor' of prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon: I will not discontinue prosecution reform (Hankyoreh)
-- 'No marriage, no kids': Who are the 'Z' generation? (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Disappearing of white-collars': middle-class collapse intensifies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ex-presidential secretary tapped as head of Industrial Bank of Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon steps up pressure for prosecution reform (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon vows more reforms to achieve 'shared prosperity' (Korea Herald)
-- Moon appoints 'reformer' Choo as justice minister (Korea Times)
