(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 3)

Yoon Do-han, senior presidential secretary for public communication, criticized the prosecution for coming up with "shabby results" from an investigation to undermine the president's authority on appointments. How much more criminal allegations must come up for the Blue House to acknowledge the reason for a prosecutorial probe? Jin Jung-kwon, an outspoken liberal critical, lashed out by putting critical messages on Facebook. "The Blue House has gone crazy. The criminal charges are as many as 11. The entire family of Cho has been accused of fraud and corruption. How can that be shabby?" he wrote.