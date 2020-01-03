Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Jan. 3
All Headlines 08:21 January 03, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Gov't analysis on organizational, personnel changes at N.K.'s ruling party
-- Inauguration of new justice minister
Economy & Finance
-- Finance minister's meeting with heads of financial institutions
-- Finance ministry to discuss measures for price stabilization
(END)
