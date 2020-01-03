Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 January 03, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 04/-2 Sunny 0

Suwon 05/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 06/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 05/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/00 Sunny 20

Gwangju 09/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 09/00 Sunny 0

Busan 12/03 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!