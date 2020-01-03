Seoul shares open sharply higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 26.35 points, or 1.21 percent, to 2,201.52 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks rose to fresh highs on the first trading day of the new year following the news that China's central bank opted to stimulate the economy by adding more liquidity in the financial market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.9 percent to 28,868.80, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3 percent to close at 9,092.19.
In Seoul, most big-name shares got off to a strong start.
Top cap Samsung Electronics jumped 2.36 percent, and No. 2 memory chip maker SK hynix surged 2.75 percent.
South Korea's No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.42 percent, while its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.61 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 1.27 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO rose 1.48 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,157.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducts Dokdo defense exercise
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
1
Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft after N.K. warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
3
U.S. spy planes monitor N. Korea on New Year's Day
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
5
(LEAD) Hyundai to invest 100 tln won in future vehicles by 2025