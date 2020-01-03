JYJ's Kim Jae-joong to tour six Asian cities
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Singer Kim Jae-joong of JYJ will begin a six-city Asian tour later this month, his management agency said Friday.
The three-month tour will kick off in Seoul on Jan. 18-19 at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University and continue in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Macao, according to C-Jes Entertainment.
Kim, a member of the Korean pop group JYJ, will release his first Korean-language album in four years, titled "Love Ballad," on Jan. 14.
Debuting as an original member of boy band TVXQ in 2013, the 33-year old has also acted in TV dramas, including "Dr. Jin" (2012) and "Manhole" (2017).
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he has good relationship with N.K. leader, thinks Kim will keep his word: report
-
3
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
4
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea conducts Dokdo defense exercise
-
1
(5th LD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
2
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
3
Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader says no reason to keep moratorium on ICBM tests, warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
5
Japanese travelers to S. Korea still outpacing Korean visitors to Japan amid trade row
-
1
N.K.'s official newspaper warns of immediate, powerful strike against threats
-
2
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft after N.K. warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-
3
U.S. spy planes monitor N. Korea on New Year's Day
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust combined drills for diplomacy with N. Korea: defense ministry
-
5
Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship