Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Dec. 28 -- N. Korea holds first-day session of a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party
29 -- N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' for security
29 -- U.S. says it has many 'tools' to deal with N.K. 'Christmas gift'
30 -- Pompeo says U.S. hopes N. Korea chooses path of peace
31 -- N.K. leader calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
Jan. 1 -- N.K. leader warns of 'new strategic weapon'
-- Trump says N.K. leader is 'man of his word' on denuclearization (Dec. 31 U.S. time)
-- Bolton says U.S. should fully resume military exercises with S. Korea
2 -- State media reports N.K. leader's visit to mausoleum of grandfather, father to mark new year
-- U.S. defense secretary urges N.K. leader to exercise restraint
(END)
