KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TONGYANG 1,375 DN 30
Daesang 22,850 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,850 DN 50
LotteChilsung 137,000 UP 500
SGBC 36,500 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 116,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 82,300 DN 900
Hyosung 76,200 DN 100
Binggrae 57,500 UP 1,200
LOTTE 37,350 DN 350
AK Holdings 34,950 UP 100
GCH Corp 21,500 DN 300
Nongshim 235,500 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 17,600 UP 50
KISWire 20,900 UP 350
LotteFood 414,500 UP 9,500
NEXENTIRE 8,950 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 94,000 DN 1,200
KCC 233,500 0
TaekwangInd 1,079,000 UP 14,000
HankookShellOil 322,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,450 DN 100
BukwangPharm 13,800 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,750 DN 1,250
Donga Socio Holdings 104,000 UP 500
SK hynix 94,500 DN 200
Youngpoong 658,000 UP 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,000 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 237,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,000 DN 450
Kogas 37,100 DN 250
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13900 DN100
KiaMtr 42,000 DN 500
LS 46,850 DN 50
GC Corp 131,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,550 DN 100
POSCO 237,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 85,400 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,950 UP 150
